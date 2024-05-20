VAERS: 56YR OLD FEM. FINDS OUT DIAGNOSING CARDIOMYOPATHY IS EXPENSIVE! WHO KNEW?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This 56 year old lady went for the ol Missouri boat ride!
My sister paid over $10,000 to fix her bizarre tooth reabsorption problem from her shots. These jabtards are a burden to our heath bar system. I propose that we lock them up. Maybe stick them on Alcatraz? Internment camps maybe?
This case:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D392F389
Movie clip: The Outlaw Josey Wales
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report