Featured Guest: Nick Labinsky -"Nutritional Supplement Sense: Safety, Efficacy, & Warnings for Better Health"





Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/

http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024 @ 12:00 PM EST

Featured Guest: Nickolas Labinsky

Topic: Nutritional Supplement Sense: Navigating Safety, Efficacy, and Warnings for Better Health

https://prlabs.com/

https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/ -

15% discount

15%_59N84F_05





Bio:

Nickolas Labinsky, CEO of Premier Research Labs (PRL), is a transformative leader driven by an uncompromising commitment to quality, precision, and purpose. With a background in microbiology and expertise in Lean-driven quality systems, Nick has redefined industry standards for nutritional supplements. Under his leadership, PRL has become a beacon of integrity, where every product is meticulously tested for purity, safety, and efficacy. His approach goes beyond industry norms, ensuring that every step from raw material sourcing to final delivery to meet the highest possible standard. Labinsky's leadership isn't just about following protocols; it's about setting a new benchmark for what excellence should look like in an industry that impacts health and well-being on a global scale.

More than a CEO, Labinsky is a strategist and educator, offering rare insights into the unseen world of supplement analysis. His approach is both measured and profound, encouraging others to think critically about the supplements they trust. While others follow trends, Labinsky shapes them. His influence is felt not in volume, but in precision — a quiet yet commanding presence that calls others to never settle for anything less than uncompromising excellence.

Creator Host:





Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

http://graceasagra.bio.link/

https://www.quantumnurse.life/

Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/









TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854





Special Guest Host:

Drago Bosnic

BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

https://t.me/CerFunhouse





Special Guest Host:

Informed Class LLC

IG: kevdjenkins 1

X: kevdjenkins1963

Truth Social: kevdjenkins1

Facebook: kevdjenkins1









WELLNESS RESOURCES

• Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)

2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

• Quantum Nurse Eternal Health (Face Skin Care, Protein Powder and Elderberry)

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/

• Premier Research Labs – (QRA Biofield Energy Tested Nutraceuticals)





https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/









Co-host/s:





Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

George Chirco, EE, BS, MQMP, QMPPhD(c)

QRA Vastu Master Practitioner –IN-PERSON Consultation -New Jersey, New York City, Philadelphia and surrounding areas or VIRTUAL

https://graceasagra.com/



