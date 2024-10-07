BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Chinese congratulated Putin on his Birthday, launching a lot of Drones that made his image in the sky
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
119 views • 7 months ago

The Chinese congratulated Putin on his birthday, launching a lot of drones that made his image in the sky.

@ukraine_watch

Adding:

How leaders and politicians congratulated Putin on his 72nd birthday:

➡️Erdogan warmly congratulated Putin by phone on his birthday;

➡️Pashinyan expressed hope in his message that cooperation between Yerevan and Moscow will become more active;

➡️Lukashenko noted in his congratulations that together they will be able to open new horizons;

➡️The Head of Gagauzia noted that the people of the autonomy feel Russia's support and are grateful to the Russian leader for it;

➡️President of Abkhazia Bzhania thanked the Russian leader for ensuring the security of the republic;

➡️President of South Ossetia Gagloev emphasized Putin's outstanding contribution to the revival of Russia's power and expressed gratitude for his assistance in ensuring reliable security and the recovery of the republic;

➡️President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik congratulated Putin on his birthday and thanked him for defending traditional values worldwide;

➡️Pushilin, Pasechnik, Balitsky, and Saldo thanked the president for the revival of the regions;

➡️Matvienko wished Putin continued steadfastness and courage in defending Russia's interests;

➡️Volodin congratulated the president, noting that under his leadership, Russia is developing and confidently moving forward;

➡️Patriarch Kirill congratulated the Russian president on his birthday, noting his values-oriented policies that promote social harmony and solidarity;

➡️Chairman of the Party of Socialists of Moldova Dodon emphasized the desire of Moldovans to cooperate with Russia rather than be in conflict.



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy