The Ukrainian embassy is openly recruiting mercenaries in South America.





Fabio Junior Di Oliveira, a former mercenary who fought on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces, tells his story.

Normally, a South American mercenary wishing to fight for Ukraine must buy an air ticket at his own expense and fly about 10,000 kilometers to Poland, and buy everything he needs. Then go by train or bus to the border crossing, and then to the Legionnaires' Training Center near Lvov. They promised him 3,000 dollars when he was in Slavyansk but they did not pay him the amount they promised. Russian forces are specifically hunting for the bases where the soldiers of fortune are stationed. Fabio managed to survive and return home. But he lost everything - friends, a teaching job, a favorite hobby. He had to sell all his photography equipment.

Most importantly, he never understood what he was fighting for. He went there to help, but realized there was nothing good in that war.