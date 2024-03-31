"She’s for Sale” | BRUTAL! PBD Wrecks Ronna McDaniel for Flip-Flopping on Trump

🔥🔥🔥"She’s for Sale” | Brutal!! Patrick Bet-David Wrecks Ronna McDaniel for Flip-Flopping on Trump and Election Interference





“The New York Post [story] that was going viral with Hunter Biden, that Twitter followers came up and revealed, based on what Taibbi and Barry Weiss wrote, what Elon Musk, in releasing all of that stuff and saying that, yeah, they were in communication with the FBI and everybody don't release that. You don't think that would have flipped the you know, how many people said they would have voted in a different way?"





"But to say there was none with Twitter after the files came out and after 50 intelligence agents, agents coming out and saying there is 100% nothing going on with that laptop and they fooled America into voting for that guy."





"You can sit there with a straight look on your face and say, no, you lost credibility. And by the way, just so you know, Ronna McDaniel, just so you know this. So not only did you lose."





"You had some, but now you lost credibility with the party that you were the chairwoman for. But guess what? They're thinking about you at NBC, that you're flip again."





