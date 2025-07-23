© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Somewhere on enemy territory.
A daring and confident reconnaissance group from the Airborne Forces Special Operations penetrated deep into the enemy's rear.
The operation was carried out flawlessly. There was even a bonus in the form of two militants who were absolutely not expecting such a turn of events, especially when they were enjoying the silence on their positions. Now they will be added to the prisoner exchange fund.
Spetsnaz Archangel @rusich_army