04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】Chengdao showed Mr. Miles Guo his re-tailored G|Fashion jacket at the NFSC base and introduced its meaning: Although we are collarless and sleeveless (pronounced "no leader" in Chinese), we have minds. Our soul is based on the principle of righteousness, and KO-CCP also said that the base embodies the strength of NFSC, which is stunning. We need to raise our voices against Mr. Miles Guo's false accusations.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】澄道来了在新中国联邦基地向郭先生展示他改造的G|Fashion衣服，并介绍了其中含义：虽然没有“领、袖”，但是我们有头脑。我们的灵魂就是正道主义。KO-CCP战友也表示，基地体现了新中国联邦的实力，令人震撼。我们需要为郭文贵先生被诬告发声。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平