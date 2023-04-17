BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chengdao showed Mr. Miles Guo his re-tailored G|Fashion jacket at the NFSC base and introduced its meaning: Although we are collarless and sleeveless (pronounced "no leader" in Chinese), we have minds
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
14 views • 04/17/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2eje5t2051

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】Chengdao showed Mr. Miles Guo his re-tailored G|Fashion jacket at the NFSC base and introduced its meaning: Although we are collarless and sleeveless (pronounced "no leader" in Chinese), we have minds. Our soul is based on the principle of righteousness, and KO-CCP also said that the base embodies the strength of NFSC, which is stunning. We need to raise our voices against Mr. Miles Guo's false accusations.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】澄道来了在新中国联邦基地向郭先生展示他改造的G|Fashion衣服，并介绍了其中含义：虽然没有“领、袖”，但是我们有头脑。我们的灵魂就是正道主义。KO-CCP战友也表示，基地体现了新中国联邦的实力，令人震撼。我们需要为郭文贵先生被诬告发声。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy