CNN’s Jake Tapper’s Reaction To Trump Supporters: ‘I Don’t Need To See Any More Of That’

116 views • 06/15/2023

On Tuesday, 45th President Trump visited a restaurant in Miami after his arraignment. CNN aired the moments with anchor Jake Tapper saying ‘I don’t need to see any more of that.” One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Siggy Flicker, the spokesperson of Jexit, who weighed in.

