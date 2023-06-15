CNN’s Jake Tapper’s Reaction To Trump Supporters: ‘I Don’t Need To See Any More Of That’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Tuesday, 45th President Trump visited a restaurant in Miami after his arraignment. CNN aired the moments with anchor Jake Tapper saying ‘I don’t need to see any more of that.” One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Siggy Flicker, the spokesperson of Jexit, who weighed in.
