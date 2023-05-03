BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Leigh Dundas, Esq. Anti-Vax, Anti-Trafficking, Anti-Tyranny
Warriors Rise
Warriors Rise
19 views • 05/03/2023

An amazing conversation, including the work and experience of Leigh Dundas, Esq. in Corporate corruptions, Anti-Trafficking, Freedom Fighting. Please like and share this amazing testimony! And please help in any way you can to help stop the Sex trafficking of children and adults! Please Like, Share, and spread the word..... And if you can Donate to the cause of stopping sex trafficking! www.freedomfighternation.org Multiple Causes www.AwakeandBold.org Stop Sex Trafficking of Children How to see signs How to recognize when abuse is present. Excellent source. Leigh's Book "Just Stand Up" On Sale at end of month or you can order early by emailing her: [email protected] NobleUs.com/partners/liberty Jodi LoDolce WarriorsRise.net RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise Brighteon: WarriorsRise FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV 107Daily: Jodi LoDolce Youtube: JodiL792 WarriorsRise


vaccinechild sex traffickinganti vaxcorporate corruptioncovidleigh dundaswarriors4christrisejodi lodolcewarriors rise
