TV star 100% destroyed by VAXX poison injections

Stephen Colbert reveals the real hairy reason for 'Late Show' firing
"CBS saw my upper lip, and Boom! Cancelled! Coincidence?" Stephen Colbert said on July 21.
USA TODAY
https://www.usatodayDOTcom/story/entertainment/tv/2025/07/22/stephen-colbert-mustache-theory/85325856007/
###
The Story of Stephen Colbert’s Ruptured Appendix
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=e9HbtGj8tcA
###
‘Late Show’ on Hiatus ‘Until Further Notice’ After Colbert Experiences COVID Symptoms Again
The show returned last week after the host’s first bout with the virus
Katie Campione
May 9, 2022 @ 2:36 PM
Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" (CBS)
“The Late Show” is going dark this week after host Stephen Colbert appears to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 again.
According to the show’s Twitter, Colbert “is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID.”
https://www.thewrapDOTcom/late-show-colbert-covid-symptoms-again/
----------
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
----------
