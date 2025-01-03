Song 2 Corinthians 10:4-7 For the weapons of our warfare are not Physical Weapons of flesh and blood

For the weapons of our warfare are not Physical Weapons of flesh and blood, But they are mighty before God for the Overthrow and Destruction of Strongholds, In as much as we refute arguments and theories and reasonings and every proud and lofty thing that sets itself up against the true knowledge of God; and we lead every thought and purpose away captive into the Obedience of Christ the Messiah, The Anointed One,





Being readily punishing every subordinate for his disobedience, when your own submission and obedience as a church are fully secured and complete. Look at this obvious fact which is before your eyes. If anyone is confident that he is Christ’s, Let him reflect and remind himself that even as he is Christ’s, O Son and Daughter, so too are we





Pray also O Son and Daughter, that whenever You speak, words may be given you so that you O Son and Daughter will fearlessly make known the mystery of the Gospel, for which You O Son and Daughter are my Ambassador in chains. Pray that you may declare it fearlessly, as we should.





Heavenly Father, we thank you for your blessings, love, and protection. We recognize your hand in every one of our successes, and we are here to say thank you. Lord, if there is any way we have been ungrateful, we ask for mercy and we ask for the grace to remain thankful in all seasons. ; We Are Grateful, Lord. Receive All The Glory In The Name of Jesus.





Father Son and Holy Spirit Jesus Christ The Lamb of God That Takes Away The Sins Of The world The Anointed One Our Messiah and Savior ABBA, Father, ADONAI, Master and Lord ALPHA and OMEGA , The Beginning and The End ATTIYQ YOUM, Ancient of Days, CHRISTOS, Anointed One





The Holy Trinity Father Son and Holy Spirit for All Eternity Amen