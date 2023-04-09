© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2dvtf55924
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Roy from the NFSC: The CCP think that by having the American traitors arrest and imprison Mr. Miles Guo, we will be scared into silence. THEY ARE WRONG!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】来自新中国联邦的大刺猬：中共以为让卖美贼逮捕和关押郭文贵先生就会让我们退缩和闭嘴，他们完全错了！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平