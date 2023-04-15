Stunning Developments Pour Out like a FLOOD! ChaosGPT, Nvidia GPU and much more!

In this video we sweep through some of the highlights in the news, with much of it very sobering indeed. We offer some "common sense" commentary along the way, offering our view on how to interpret this astounding array of developments we're witnessing. We touch on the launch of international digital currency (DCMA / CBDC) and the IMF. We also address the unchecked AI-assisted SWATting. Also, yet another devastating event concerning our food supply. On the subject of AI: The Fragmentarium, ChatGPT4, Midjourney, AutoGPT, MemoryGPT, ChaosGPT. Also, Nvidia's new hugely advanced GPU for running AI clusters - and more. We close with a reading of 1 Corinthians 13 and Psalm 139.





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/StunningDevelopmentsApr15.mp4





Resources Referenced in this video:





Yet another disaster in America's food chain: A massive explosion at a dairy farm in Texas leaves at least 18,000 cattle dead and 1 person critically injured

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/04/a-massive-explosion-at-a-dairy-farm-in-texas-leaves-at-least-18000-cattle-dead-and-1-person-critically-injured/





Moon Is Slowly Drifting Away from Earth and It's Having a Major Impact on Time

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/moon-is-slowly-drifting-away-from-earth-and-it-s-having-a-major-impact-on-time/ar-AA19Nfo4





The Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) Launches an International Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-digital-currency-monetary-authority-dcma-launches-an-international-central-bank-digital-currency-cbdc-301793163.html





The coming globalized digital money system just got the endorsement it needed to proceed as the replacement for fiat paper currencies

https://leohohmann.com/2023/04/14/the-coming-globalized-digital-money-system-just-got-the-endorsement-it-needed-to-proceed-as-the-replacement-for-fiat-paper-currencies/





A Computer Generated Swatting Service Is Causing Havoc Across America (SWAT team - Special Weapons and Tactics)

https://www.vice.com/en/article/k7z8be/torswats-computer-generated-ai-voice-swatting





The Fragmentarium: New AI Tool Pieces Together Ancient Babylonian Texts

https://www.ancient-origins.net/news-history-archaeology/fragmentarium-ai-0017893





Nvidia's HUGE AI Breakthrough (Bigger Than ChatGPT) (by Ticker Symbol: YOU)

https://youtu.be/cJROlT_ccFM

The buzz is about the advancement of Nvidia's new GPU and how it will speed up AI clusters.





We decode the Nvidia brand: 3 Resources referenced:

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2011/03/part-18-see-its-i-of-horus-nvidia.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JC6YIJFlPP02/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invidia





ChatGPT Prompts Itself - Should We Fear AutoGPT? (by Ticker Symbol: YOU)

* ChatGPT4, midjourney, AutoGPT, MemoryGPT, Chaos GPT!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDR4M6l0bwo





Eliezer Yudkowsky: Dangers of AI and the End of Human Civilization | Lex Fridman Podcast #368

https://youtu.be/AaTRHFaaPG8





Artificial Intelligence is Already Working to Destroy All of Humanity! - And it CANNOT be shut off!

https://thedailydoom.substack.com/p/artificial-intelligence-is-already

- - - -





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





