BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stunning Developments Pour Out like a FLOOD! ChaosGPT, Nvidia GPU and much more!
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 04/15/2023

In this video we sweep through some of the highlights in the news, with much of it very sobering indeed. We offer some "common sense" commentary along the way, offering our view on how to interpret this astounding array of developments we're witnessing. We touch on the launch of international digital currency (DCMA / CBDC) and the IMF. We also address the unchecked AI-assisted SWATting. Also, yet another devastating event concerning our food supply. On the subject of AI: The Fragmentarium, ChatGPT4, Midjourney, AutoGPT, MemoryGPT, ChaosGPT. Also, Nvidia's new hugely advanced GPU for running AI clusters - and more. We close with a reading of 1 Corinthians 13 and Psalm 139.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/StunningDevelopmentsApr15.mp4


Resources Referenced in this video:


Yet another disaster in America's food chain: A massive explosion at a dairy farm in Texas leaves at least 18,000 cattle dead and 1 person critically injured

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/04/a-massive-explosion-at-a-dairy-farm-in-texas-leaves-at-least-18000-cattle-dead-and-1-person-critically-injured/


Moon Is Slowly Drifting Away from Earth and It's Having a Major Impact on Time

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/moon-is-slowly-drifting-away-from-earth-and-it-s-having-a-major-impact-on-time/ar-AA19Nfo4


The Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) Launches an International Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-digital-currency-monetary-authority-dcma-launches-an-international-central-bank-digital-currency-cbdc-301793163.html


The coming globalized digital money system just got the endorsement it needed to proceed as the replacement for fiat paper currencies

https://leohohmann.com/2023/04/14/the-coming-globalized-digital-money-system-just-got-the-endorsement-it-needed-to-proceed-as-the-replacement-for-fiat-paper-currencies/


A Computer Generated Swatting Service Is Causing Havoc Across America (SWAT team - Special Weapons and Tactics)

https://www.vice.com/en/article/k7z8be/torswats-computer-generated-ai-voice-swatting


The Fragmentarium: New AI Tool Pieces Together Ancient Babylonian Texts

https://www.ancient-origins.net/news-history-archaeology/fragmentarium-ai-0017893


Nvidia's HUGE AI Breakthrough (Bigger Than ChatGPT) (by Ticker Symbol: YOU)

https://youtu.be/cJROlT_ccFM

The buzz is about the advancement of Nvidia's new GPU and how it will speed up AI clusters.


We decode the Nvidia brand: 3 Resources referenced:

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2011/03/part-18-see-its-i-of-horus-nvidia.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JC6YIJFlPP02/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invidia


ChatGPT Prompts Itself - Should We Fear AutoGPT? (by Ticker Symbol: YOU)

* ChatGPT4, midjourney, AutoGPT, MemoryGPT, Chaos GPT!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDR4M6l0bwo


Eliezer Yudkowsky: Dangers of AI and the End of Human Civilization | Lex Fridman Podcast #368

https://youtu.be/AaTRHFaaPG8


Artificial Intelligence is Already Working to Destroy All of Humanity! - And it CANNOT be shut off!

https://thedailydoom.substack.com/p/artificial-intelligence-is-already

- - - -


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
cbdcchatgptdcma
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy