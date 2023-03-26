Global Alert News - #397 - Dane Wigington

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday March 18, 2023
Dane reports on food production deliberately and scientifically being sabotaged by the climate engineers. Plus more news on California floods being falsely reported as ending the drought. Dane gives update on the snow-pocolypse that California was delivered by the criminal weather makers...and more.