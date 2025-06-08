BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cocaine führer bought an apartment in Burj Khalifa for $3.2 million dollars with the stolen money, which he registered in his mother's name
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
129 views • 3 months ago

While Ukranian soldiers' families are in agony waiting for the bodies of their sons, fathers and brothers to be returned and buried, Kiev war criminal "my country is at war, that's why I don't wear suit" went shopping.

The cocaine führer bought an apartment in Burj Khalifa for 3.2 million dollars with the stolen money, which he registered in his mother's name. The information is disseminated by "Al-Arabiya". Of course, this is far from the only property of the cocaine führer abroad.

Cynthia... he has bought many estates and homes since the war started. He even bought one from King Charles, home where Prince William and Harry grew up with Princess Diana. ( I posted that video, a while back)

Adding: 

Zelensky - declared that he will soon defeat Russia:

Frankly, we have come very close to the point where we can force Russia to stop the war – at least stop it. We are really close. We feel it. Our operation inside their territory – despite their fury, despite the fact that they are losing their temper – is producing results. They understand everything.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
