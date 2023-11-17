‘Keep walking, Joe’: Antony Blinken winces as Biden responds to dictator question

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer reacts to a viral on-camera moment where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared to wince after Joe Biden’s response to a question on whether he would still call Xi Jinping a dictator. At the end of a press briefing on Wednesday, local time, President Biden was asked if he'd continue labelling his Chinese counterpart as a dictator, a term he'd used earlier in the year. “Biden left the podium, he was done, he said I’m not taking any more questions and then he stopped, turned around and took it,” Mr Blinken said. “You were two steps away from not screwing this up and his Secretary of State is sitting there saying please just keep walking, Joe.” The President said Xi Jinping is still a dictator “in the sense that he is the guy who runs a country that is a communist country”. A Chinese Foreign Minister spokesperson said the comments were “extremely incorrect and irresponsible political manipulation”. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the APEC summit to discuss ways to manage strategic competition between the two global superpowers and improve lines of communication.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



