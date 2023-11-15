BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prof. Dolores Cahill - SILENCED - interviewed by Tommy Robinson
TowardsTheLight
405 views • 11/15/2023

Professor Dolores Cahill is an Inventor, Founder and Shareholder of many worldwide Companies, with applications in improving the early accurate diagnosis of disease, autoimmune diseases & cancers.

Since 2020 she has been working to defend our inalienable rights and freedoms, including working as the co-founder of the World Freedom Alliance with Initiatives such as the Freedom Travel Alliance, FreedomAirway and Custodean.

She is also known for her support with the World Council for Health and the Doctors for COVID Ethics.

Having faced rigorous scrutiny for her views, Dolores is a strong believer in transparent, evidence-based solutions and encourages robust debate with media, scientists and governments to ensure the fundamental freedoms of the people of the world are restored and maintained.

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn
