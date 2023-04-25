© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ONCE THERE WERE MOUNTAINS
Once there were mountains
Once there were seas
Once there greens fields And the wind blew in the trees
Creatures lived in forests And birds flew in the air
Fishes swam in rivers
And a world was there to share
But the people were faithless And their leaders did not believe
in Jesus Christ the Saviour
And no one paid heed
Soon the global armed conflict Became nuclear thirsd world war
And the planet was engulfed in an atomic fireball
And the world was no more
Once there were mountains Once there were seas
Once there greens fields And the wind blew in the trees
Music and lyrics by Joseph S PernaCopyright 2023