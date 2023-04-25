BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ONCE THERE WERE MOUNTAINS
SALVATORIO
SALVATORIO
22 views • 04/25/2023

ONCE THERE WERE MOUNTAINS

Once there were mountains 

Once there were seas

Once there greens fields And the wind blew in the trees

Creatures lived in forests And birds flew in the air

Fishes swam in rivers

And a world was there to share

But the people were faithless And their leaders did not believe

in Jesus Christ the Saviour

And no one paid heed

Soon the global armed conflict Became nuclear thirsd world war

And the planet was engulfed in an atomic fireball

And the world was no more

Once there were mountains Once there were seas

Once there greens fields And the wind blew in the trees


Music and lyrics by Joseph S PernaCopyright 2023





