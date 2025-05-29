BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Who is the Bad Guy? Russia, Ukraine or US NATO? 05/29/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
98 views • 3 months ago

Russia is afraid that America is going to try and take them over. This fear is not without reason. Today Pastor Stan goes back into our history to see who the bad guy really is, in today’s Modern War is.


americarussiausukrainenatobad guyprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

03:17Prophecy, Healing & Deliverance Conference

03:55The Road to War

20:03Summery

21:18Who is the Bad Guy

22:39Submarines Attacking America

25:07America is Defenseless

