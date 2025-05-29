Who is the Bad Guy? Russia, Ukraine or US NATO? 05/29/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia is afraid that America is going to try and take them over. This fear is not without reason. Today Pastor Stan goes back into our history to see who the bad guy really is, in today’s Modern War is.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
00:00Intro
03:17Prophecy, Healing & Deliverance Conference
03:55The Road to War
20:03Summery
21:18Who is the Bad Guy
22:39Submarines Attacking America
25:07America is Defenseless