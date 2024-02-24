Playmobil Knight - Hero of the Kingdom (2009, DS)

Playmobil Knight - Hero of the Kingdom (known as Playmobil Knights in North America) is genre-mix developed by German company Morgen studios and published by Dreamcatcher Interactive (in North America) and German company HMH Interactive (in Europe).

The main character is Brian the Beet Farmer, who lives the fantasy kingdom of Kingston. While he daydreaming about being a brave knight, he is raided by a group of evil knights called the Dragon Knights. They plunder and destroy his farm, but Brian is rescued by the king's men and brought to the castle. He is summoned by the king, who has bad news. An evil wizard, Benedict the Dark, has placed a spell upon the kingdom. A magical rain has flooded most of the land, and all knights have been turned to stone. Benedict has also stolen the Magical Dragon Sword. Since Brian is the only person left who can fight, the king immediately promotes him to knighthood and tasks him to defeat Benedict and bring the sword, before Benedict can activate its powers and cement his rule over the kingdom forever.

The game is mostly an action-adventure similar to the Monster World games or Zelda II. You have platform stages where seek certain persons or items, or simply go through. You can play them again any number of times, as you need to collect money. Money is used to buy weapons, armour, goods and dragons. Dragons are needed to fly over the mostly flooded lands. Dragons can also be trained for money. Your weapons wear off when used and your dragon can be injured in battles, both can be fixed with money. You can also buy magic potions to heal or protect yourself. Goods bring a tiny shred of trading to the gameplay. You can buy and sell goods at various places for different prices, hence you make money by trading. There also optional mini games to win money for ante. Other mini games are mandatory, for example when defending a castle.