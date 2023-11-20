Houthis Seize 'Israeli terrorist' Ship In Red Sea; IDF Says situation is grave.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As Israel-Hamas war rages on, Yemen's Houthis claim to have detained an 'Israeli ship' in the Red sea amid Gaza war. Houthis, who are backed by Iran, had earlier threatened to target all Israeli ships at sea. Israel Defense Forces condemned the incident, but said that the ship is not Israeli. Israel Defense Forces condemned the incident, but said that the ship is not Israeli.