【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 CEO and Founder of TUSK, Jeffrey Bermant: The influence of the Chinese Communist Party in the United States is considered terrible by most Americans, including liberals. The CCP purchased American farmland and businesses. The aggression of the CCP makes the American people nervous.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 TUSK 浏览器的首席执行官兼创始人杰弗里·伯曼特：大多数美国人都认为中共在美国的影响力很可怕，甚至包括自由主义者。中共购买美国农田和企业，中共不断蔓延的侵略性让我们感到十分忧虑。