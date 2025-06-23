Tiny Toronto Garden Shed House sells for 600k , All of Canada is Becoming a Ghetto

🔑 1. Canada's Housing Market Has Lost Touch with Reality Example Used: A tiny Toronto home that looks like a garden shed listed at $600,000. Implication: Canadian real estate is vastly overvalued, even for homes that offer minimal utility or space. Comparison Point: For the same amount (or less), Americans can buy large, livable homes with land—many turnkey-ready. 🔑 2. Canada is "At War" with Money Laundering (Especially Chinese Capital) Claim: Between 2010 and 2024, an estimated $2.2 to $2.6 trillion in Chinese laundered money entered Canada, exceeding Canada's GDP. Connection to Housing: This illicit money is inflating Canadian property prices beyond the reach of everyday Canadians. Martins’ Historical Role: He emphasizes he's been warning about this for over a decade, long before mainstream coverage. 🔑 3. Canadians Were Mocked for Raising Alarm — But They Were Right Mike recalls being mocked as “little poor boy” for leaving Vancouver and talking about affordability issues. Those who stayed in expensive cities now face skyrocketing mortgages due to interest rate hikes. He highlights he left the city and thrived in a smaller town, while many are now trapped in unaffordable debt cycles. 🔑 4. Stark U.S. vs. Canada Housing Comparison He displays side-by-side listings: $79K–$89K U.S. homes (non-retirement areas, often 5–8 bedrooms). $600K–$2.2M homes in Canada with far less value or land. Argument: Canadians are massively overpaying—and being misled by media or government narratives that normalize this pricing. 🔑 5. Canadians Are in Denial — While Americans Still Have Options Rebuttal to Critics: He responds to people who claim the cheaper U.S. homes are in retirement areas or ghettos. His retort: “All of Canada is becoming a ghetto” due to fentanyl, crime, homelessness, and failed policies. Implied Call to Action: Canadians need to wake up, stop defending broken systems, and consider moving or demanding reform. 🔑 6. Warnings Ignored About Debt & Interest Rates TDS (Total Debt Service) Ratio: He stresses that many didn’t listen when he advised to watch this metric. As rates rise, many homeowners are now underwater or financially destroyed. 🔑 7. Australia and New Zealand in the Same Boat He includes them as part of the Commonwealth housing crisis, where foreign capital has similarly distorted markets. Global Trend: Anglo nations are all being priced out by international capital, corruption, and lax enforcement. 🔑 8. This Was Predicted and Documented Long Ago Martins takes credit for being a pioneer in affordability and real estate analysis, especially with comparative videos. While others ignored or laughed, he was building evidence and helping people see the bigger picture. Summary: Mike Martins is arguing that Canada’s housing crisis is not a natural market event—it's the result of unchecked foreign money laundering, poor policy, and cultural denial. He stresses that Canadians have become economic hostages in their own country, while large swaths of the U.S. still offer affordable options. He frames the situation as a financial war—and one that Canadians are tragically losing.