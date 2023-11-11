Just Doing Their Job - Thank a Vet Geney for NOTHING!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s time to Thank A Vet Geney for NOTHING. Here are all the losers who
got paid to do a job and if their job was to lose wars, create
casualties, and turn the military into a joke then, they succeeded! So
when you see a Vet Geney , Thanks a Vet Geney for NOTHING!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/thank-a-vet-general-and-admiral-for?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Why does the US lose all its wars?
https://www.siasat.com/why-does-us-lose-all-its-wars-bbc-analysis-2186400/
#veteran #veteransday #general #admiral #Geney #adminie #retired #loser #stooge #clown #fraud #coward #traitor #usmilitary #military #usarmy #usmc #usnavy #marines #army #veterans #usa #navy #militarylife #usairforce #usmarines #airforce #veteran #usaf #america #armedforces #coastguard #marinecorps #specialforces #soldier #militarywife #militarylove #navyseals #armystrong #marine #militaryspouse #goarmy #freedom #markmilley