Ep. 76: Julian Assange Extradition

As they lecture us endlessly about human rights in other countries, the [Bidan] administration is trying to kill journalist Julian Assange for the crime of embarrassing the CIA.

His wife Stella joins us from his extradition hearing.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 February 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-the-julian-assange-extradition-hearing/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1760424414124867651