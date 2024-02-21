Ep. 76: Julian Assange Extradition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As they lecture us endlessly about human rights in other countries, the [Bidan] administration is trying to kill journalist Julian Assange for the crime of embarrassing the CIA.
His wife Stella joins us from his extradition hearing.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 February 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-the-julian-assange-extradition-hearing/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1760424414124867651