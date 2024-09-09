Yuval Noah Harari | "From the Stories Preserved In the New Testament, Jesus Never Claimed to Be God. He Did Not Think He Was Yahweh. The Person Who Created Christianity Is Paul. Ten Commandments Endorse Slavery.” - 9/1/24





Watch the Original September 1st 2024 Full Length Interview of Yuval Noah Harari On the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CT9uWtwuVGQ





PROTECT YOUR WEALTH AGAINST INFLATION & CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY CONFISCATION TODAY AT: www.BH-PM.com

**************************************************************************

**Request Tickets to the Selma, North Carolina October 8th & 9th 2024 ReAwaken Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

**Request Tickets Via Text Today At 918-851-0102





*****************************************************************************

Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Jim Breuer, Mel K, Amanda Grace, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

*****************************************************************************

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

**Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/

**Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com





Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content