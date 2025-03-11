© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vatican Translator: “These are the Most Impactful Mistranslations in the Bible” w/ Mauro Biglino
1965 views • 6 months ago
MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Famous Vatican translator, Mauro Biglino, returns to the program to share some of the most impactful mistranslations in the bible. Biglino is one of the few translators in the world that know ancient transcript enabling him to accurately translate ancient text. Thus, Biglino has translated 17 manuscripts for the Vatican. You can learn more about his work or buy his books and learn for yourself at https://MauroBiglino.com
