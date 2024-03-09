© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨Warning! Very Dangerous Storms!🚨 Alabama & Soon to be Georgia!
Keep an Eye out, you may need to take shelter! Take Shelter!🏡
Chemtrail/H.A.A.R.P. Frequency Waves/Weather Report!🛰️Heavy Chemtrail in Mexico! Heavy HAARP Frequency Waves Pacific Ocean! Unbelievable and Man-Made Electrical Storms over in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, and soon to be Georgia!😢
Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!
• The Sharing of Bias & False News is P... OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government! We Have Today!🆘👇🙏 https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
3DogGunnit
https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
SKYWATCH_SWFL
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
To Those Who Will Listen
https://www.youtube.com/@ToThoseWhoWillListen/videos
Watch Woman of The Dragon
https://www.youtube.com/@watchwomanofthedragon8376/videos
Luis Edward Diani
https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
Bureau of Meteorology - Australia
GOES Image Viewer
https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/floater.php?stormid=EP052023
https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/
http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=gfs®ion=aus&pkg=mslp_pcpn_frzn&runtime=2020111000&fh=6
https://texasstormchasers.com/app/
https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html
Shared from and subscribe to:
Real Fishing Life