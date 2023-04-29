Dr. Andrew Kaufman on The Truth Expedition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Kaufman and Mark talk about the plandemic. Do viruses exist? Is there a set of unique symptoms that is covid-19? Was there anything new in 2020 as far as illnesses? What is an exosome? Is the PCR test a scam? Is the world controlled by psychopaths? That and much more on this episode of The Truth Expedition.