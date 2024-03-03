'Macron, Go Fight Alone For Ukraine': Big Protest In Paris; NATO, EU Flag Ripped

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A massive protest erupted in France's capital, Paris, over sending troops to the Ukraine. Hundreds of protesters were seen opposing a recent proposal by Emmanuel Macron. "Macron, go to Ukraine alone," slogans were raised by angry protesters. Demonstrators also tore up EU and NATO flags and waved French tricolours instead.