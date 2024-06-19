Al-Qassam Takes Out Several Tanks and a Sniper in the Yabna Camp

140 views • 11 months ago

WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.

Targeting enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Taqaddam axis in the Yabna camp, south of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. 2024/06/09

Al-Qassam Takes Out Several Tanks and a Sniper in the Yabna Camp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.