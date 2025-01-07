DPRK fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead which will reliably contain any rivals in the Pacific region

The latest hypersonic missile launched by North Korea on January 6 reached 12 times the speed of sound and achieved a maximum altitude of 99.8 km, hitting its designated area in open waters 1,500 km from the launch site with precision, according to KCNA.

The agency also released photos of the test, which was personally observed by Kim Jong Un.

Video Description:

New Hypersonic Missile Will ‘Contain’ Rivals in the Pacific - DPRK

Pyongyang has revealed it fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead which "will reliably contain any rivals in the Pacific region.”

The launch on Monday - DPRK’s first in two months - came as US Secretary of State Tony Blinken was in Seoul for talks with some of South Korea's key leaders.

The missile reportedly flew 12 times the speed of sound, for about 1,500km. (KCNA)





