Prisoner Hanan Barghouti is released

Today, the occupation forces released the prisoner Hanan Al-Barghouti, Umm Anad, from the town of Kobar, west of Ramallah, after nine months of detention in the occupation prisons. It is worth noting that she is the sister of the martyr Abu Asef Al-Barghouti.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 02/12/2024
