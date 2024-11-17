© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Qassam snipers remind israeli troops not to text during combat.
Adding:
⭕️ Hezbullah announced again twice attacking with rockets the Israeli forces in the southern side of Khiyam, marking the 8th time today.
Al-Mari where the Israeli army didn't enter yet is east of Khiyam. There, they killed today two Lebanese soldiers and a family of 4 Syrians.
Unlike in Tyre, thee Lebanese army didn't withdraw.
West of Khiyam, is 3 Christian towns:- Qlayleh- Burj el-Muluk- Dier Memas
Unlike Rmeich that got special treatment and due to the Israeli army's ability to safely pass through it, these 3 villages were asked to evacuate by the Israeli army.
Litani river is a few km from Dier Mimas. It's the closest Litani area to the border area, unlike from the eastern and western side where its dozens of kms away