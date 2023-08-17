BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Chinese economic problems tie directly with its real estate market, because real estate is the backbone of the CCP’s economy
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
39 views • 08/17/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2oas6387d9

08/14/2023 Aila on Wayne Dupree Podcast: The Chinese economic problems tie directly with its real estate market, because real estate is the backbone of the CCP’s economy. The top 10 and over 70 Real Estate groups in China have been falling and facing a great crisis in repaying their foreign debts, this is why the CCP’s economy is collapsing. This caused huge problems and impacted the US economy as well.

08/14/2023 小飞象做客Wayne Dupree Podcast：中共国的经济问题与其房地产市场有直接关联，因为房地产是中共经济的支柱产业。现在中共国的前10大以及超过70家房产集团的情况一直在恶化，而且在偿还外债上面临着巨大的危机，这就是中共经济正在崩溃的原因。这引发了巨大的问题，同时也影响到了美国的经济。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
