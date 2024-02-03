BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Agenda 2030 – Know It Well | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 7
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • 02/03/2024

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT CONCERNING CONVERSATIONS I HAD WITH GENERAL FLYNN WHICH HAVE NOW BEEN MADE PUBLIC – THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR ALL PATRIOTS AND MAY PROVE TO BE A BIG BLOW TO THE ENEMIES OF FREEDOM


10 former FBI major department heads wrote a letter to the Speaker of the House stating the country is being invaded.


17 strategic steps outlined in the UN Agenda 2030 including my analysis of each step


Total Enslavement of the Planet by 2030


America and our Constitutional Republic will not be restored until the election of 2020 is resolved. They need President Trump removed from public office at ANY expense. Yes 2024 due to the election set to take place this November, is the pendulum-shifting year. It’s either us, or them.


We will have freedom restored and the course correction for humanity or - complete global governance control, a loss of all freedoms, and a reduction of the world’s population to about 600 million. Think I’m making this stuff up? “Agenda 2030 – Know It Well"


New World Order-America Shall Be Free


Tales from Thailand


Action Steps


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING & FUNDING PATRIOT.TV!


It’s Patriots like you, who help fund Our efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.


JOIN PATRIOT.TV – https://patriot.tv/pages/jmc


Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!


JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS – KIRK ELLIOTT PHD


GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:

https://goldcare.com/JMC


Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at:

https://rbls.us/NoToxins


To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666


Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at:

http://www.GetAnAnnuity.com


Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ and ‘PTV’ For Special Discounts & Rates:


Switching to Patriot Mobile from your current carrier has never been easier since the introduction of the eSIM. Go to: http://www.patriotmobile.com/ampnews


Unlimited supplements & telehealth visits w/ The Wellness Company for $199/month:

http://www.twc.health/AMP


“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: www.rncstore.com/PTV


Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American-made products for your home! https://MyPillow.com


Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.

Keywords
current eventsamericaanalysispresident trumppatriotsinvasionagenda 2030population reductionunityempowermentglobal governanceun agenda 2030general flynnloss of freedomstotal enslavementpatriot networkpatriot movementbattle for freedommonthly insightsvictory aheadenemies of freedomfbi department headsstrategic stepselection of 2020removal from office
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy