Agenda 2030 – Know It Well | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT CONCERNING CONVERSATIONS I HAD WITH GENERAL FLYNN WHICH HAVE NOW BEEN MADE PUBLIC – THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR ALL PATRIOTS AND MAY PROVE TO BE A BIG BLOW TO THE ENEMIES OF FREEDOM
10 former FBI major department heads wrote a letter to the Speaker of the House stating the country is being invaded.
17 strategic steps outlined in the UN Agenda 2030 including my analysis of each step
Total Enslavement of the Planet by 2030
America and our Constitutional Republic will not be restored until the election of 2020 is resolved. They need President Trump removed from public office at ANY expense. Yes 2024 due to the election set to take place this November, is the pendulum-shifting year. It’s either us, or them.
We will have freedom restored and the course correction for humanity or - complete global governance control, a loss of all freedoms, and a reduction of the world’s population to about 600 million. Think I’m making this stuff up? “Agenda 2030 – Know It Well"
New World Order-America Shall Be Free
Tales from Thailand
Action Steps
To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/
SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING & FUNDING PATRIOT.TV!
It’s Patriots like you, who help fund Our efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.
JOIN PATRIOT.TV – https://patriot.tv/pages/jmc
Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!
JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS – KIRK ELLIOTT PHD
GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:
Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at:
To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666
Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at:
Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ and ‘PTV’ For Special Discounts & Rates:
Switching to Patriot Mobile from your current carrier has never been easier since the introduction of the eSIM. Go to: http://www.patriotmobile.com/ampnews
Unlimited supplements & telehealth visits w/ The Wellness Company for $199/month:
“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: www.rncstore.com/PTV
Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American-made products for your home! https://MyPillow.com
Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.