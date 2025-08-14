BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
Follow
1 month ago

This is mind-blowing.

The population control network is so vast, so deeply embedded in our institutions, that mapping it out literally resembles a galaxy.

One man has put in the work with the help of AI to connect all the dots, and his name is Andrew Arnold.

Arnold reveals that one of the earliest launch points of the population control agenda began with birth control experiments in Puerto Rico during the 1930s—planned and funded by elite foundations and government-connected institutions.

It was there that the first waves of population suppression were quietly tested on marginalized communities—without their knowledge or consent.

Here are three more shocking revelations from his eye-opening investigation:

1. The same elites pushing global birth control programs were also deeply embedded in the military-industrial complex. Members of Skull and Bones, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Council on Foreign Relations weren’t just involved—they were leading the charge.

2. The UN’s population division was seeded by U.S. intelligence-linked think tanks in the 1950s. What appeared to be neutral, data-driven planning was actually a soft-power weapon for demographic manipulation.

3. Planned Parenthood was never just about “women’s health.” It evolved from a web of eugenics-driven organizations tied to powerful families like the Rothschilds and Warburgs—used not to empower, but to control populations under the banner of reproductive rights.

Population control has become a long-term playbook for dominance—and it’s still active today.

As Arnold makes clear: once you see how the military, academia, and elite philanthropy merged into one calculated system of engineered depopulation—it’s impossible to unsee.

The galaxy has been mapped. The truth is out there. And it’s far darker than we thought.

Watch the full breakdown with Zeee Media.

