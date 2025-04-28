"YOUNG MUM" CUT TO SHREDS BY VAX INDUCED CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@lucytrah Replying to @it's all lies 🥰🫶🏻🕺🙂↕️ #cancerpatient
https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@lucytrah/video/7498239604198264082
###
"I've just been diagnosed with stage three cancer at just 25 - and my 'warning signs' were so common almost everyone can relate to them
Lucy Trahair began experiencing stomach pain, bloating and fatigue
The young mum was given a devastating ovarian cancer diagnosis at aged 25"
https://www.dailymail.coDOTuk/femail/article-13943361/Cancer-warning-signs.html