"YOUNG MUM" CUT TO SHREDS BY VAX INDUCED CANCER

@lucytrah Replying to @it's all lies 🥰🫶🏻🕺🙂‍↕️ #cancerpatient

https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@lucytrah/video/7498239604198264082

###

"I've just been diagnosed with stage three cancer at just 25 - and my 'warning signs' were so common almost everyone can relate to them

Lucy Trahair began experiencing stomach pain, bloating and fatigue

The young mum was given a devastating ovarian cancer diagnosis at aged 25"

https://www.dailymail.coDOTuk/femail/article-13943361/Cancer-warning-signs.html