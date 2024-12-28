BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - December 28 2024 6AM GMT
84 views • 6 months ago

Dec 28, 2024

rt.com


RT obtains exclusive footage from inside the Azerbaijan Airlines plane the moment after it crashed on Wednesday. With the investigation ongoing, the US points the finger at Russia, while Moscow says the incident was triggered by Ukrainian drones. At that time, Ukrainian drones were launching terrorist attacks. The aircraft commander made two attempts to land the plane in Grozny, which were unsuccessful. The IDF strikes civilian areas and forces medics and patients to evacuate at gunpoint from the last major functional hospital in the north of Gaza. Bombshell revelations about IDF actions emerge. A US media investigation finds the Israeli military relaxed its rules of engagement in the months after October 7th, leading to a surge in civilian casualties. Footage emerges showing a UN delegation narrowly escaping death as the IDF bombed the international airport of the Yemeni capital. UN officials highlight how Israel puts civilians in the line of fire.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

