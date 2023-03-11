Streamed live 3/10/2023 #gold #SLV #bank

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 In this special breaking news report, Lynette Zang discusses the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the risks of rising interest rates and the interconnectedness of the banking system. With SVB Bank, Silvergate, and Wells Fargo in focus, Lynette delves into the possibility of a contagion. Will this be the straw that breaks the camel's back for the Federal Reserve and the banking system? Stay tuned to find out. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 New Enron?

1:05 Interest Rates

4:01 Contagion Fears

7:24 What Cause SVB Bank Run?

10:49 Silvergate & SVB Shares

16:41 FDIC Shuts Down SVB

19:15 Securing Your Wealth 🔗 To heard the FDIC audio clip and Lynette's slides/research links from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/breaking-news-banking-collapse-with-lynette-zang/

