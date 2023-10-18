X22 REPORT Ep 3189b - Did Trump Let Us Know He Is the CIC? Patriots Will Not Let The [DS] Rig The 2024 Election

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep 3189b - Did Trump Let Us Know He Is the CIC? Patriots Will Not Let The [DS] Rig The 2024 Election
The [DS] is losing the battle. Trump sends a message letting everyone know we are on track with the plan. Trump might have sent a message to the people that he is the CIC. The patriots will not allow the 2024 election to be rigged, the [DS] rigged the 2020 election but this time around it will not happen. The patriots are in control the patriots server at the pleasure of the President DJT.
