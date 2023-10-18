BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep 3189b - Did Trump Let Us Know He Is the CIC? Patriots Will Not Let The [DS] Rig The 2024 Election
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
218 views • 10/18/2023

Ep 3189b - Did Trump Let Us Know He Is the CIC? Patriots Will Not Let The [DS] Rig The 2024 Election


The [DS] is losing the battle. Trump sends a message letting everyone know we are on track with the plan. Trump might have sent a message to the people that he is the CIC. The patriots will not allow the 2024 election to be rigged, the [DS] rigged the 2020 election but this time around it will not happen. The patriots are in control the patriots server at the pleasure of the President DJT.


Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
