❗️ Former lawyer Elman Pashayev, who acquitted suspects in the murder of war correspondent ⚡️Russell "Texas" Bentley⚡️, has been detained
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
103 views • 8 months ago

Next video is the investigative report - Cynthia

❗️ Former lawyer Elman Pashayev, who acquitted suspects in the murder of war correspondent Russell "Texas" Bentley, has been detained.

This morning (Sept 17th) it became known that investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee detained former lawyer and human rights activist Elman Pashayev, who is suspected of fraud. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, he took a large sum of money from the husband of the queen of marathons Blinovsky to resolve the issue of the family's criminal case.

It is interesting that all the participants in the events are connected to Donetsk in one way or another. Blinovskaya's husband went to the SVO as a volunteer and was in the Donetsk direction. And Elman Pashayev positions himself as a volunteer who allegedly is a member of the 5th Zakharchenko Brigade. And it was Pashayev's channel that released a video with relatives of those detained on suspicion of killing Bentley.

Adding:

An article about Russell Bentley's murder, in Russian so hit 'Translate' at top of page:

The Tragedy of "Texas" in the Steppes of Novorossiya: Who Was Our American Russell Bentley, Brutally Murdered in Donetsk, for Russia

Читайте на WWW.KP.RU: https://www.kp.ru/daily/27637.5/4988103/

https://www.kp.ru/daily/27637.5/4988103/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
