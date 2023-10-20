Brave TV - Oct 20, 2023 - Dr. Ana Mihalcea, MD - The Globalists are Making You the Computer Through NanoTechnology









Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the President of AM Medical LLC, an anti-aging clinic devoted to the reversal of all diseases. She is also the founder of TruBlu Medical, developer of Blue Light Wellness wrap.Show more





Dr. Mihalcea writes Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics such as the future of health and the survival of the human species.Covid Plandemic related issues, nanotechnology and synthetic biology in C19 injectables and discussions on treatment solutions.





She is part of an international research collaboration evaluating the nanotechnological contents of C19 injectables and working on treatment approaches. Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, therapeutic approaches including detoxification from self-assembling nanotechnology. She serves on the Board of Directors for the National American Renaissance Movement.





BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest





