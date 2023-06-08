STRAIGHT TO HELL WITH YOUR FALSE FORGIVENESS! Freedomain Livestream

Wednesday Night Live 7 June 2023





Just jealous of the opposite sex’s attentions





Stef which direct do you think crypto will go in the west? Deep state going after Coinbase and Binance now.





HOW MANY LIES ARE YOU TOLD IN A DAY?





My ex gf has over 45 million TikTok followers and she practically never leaves the house unless to shoot pics





Why are so many pretty girls angry/resentful when they are told they are pretty, or when treated as though they are pretty. They go home angry, then the next day put their makeup and costumes on?





As a father of daughter(s), what can a man do to help his girls (who happen to be very pretty) to maintain a balance of enjoying their healthy beauty, but make something of themselves - virtue by merit, not by inheritance?





Why are men so shallow these days? Why can’t we hate the evil/pretty ones?





My highest priority would be to escape that dirty city street of catcalling forever, and into pregnancy and gardening





HOW TO AVOID MISERY!





Stefan, you are describing how make myself miserable, despite the objective reality of my improvements.









MEN ARE SHAMED FOR HAVING PREFERENCES





WOMAN:





In my experience it's very hard to find a solid man who doesn't manipulate, bully and try to control. Where are they? I'm trying to break the cycle for my daughter.





I was raped by my employer and got together with him for protection. He manipulated, lied and I got pregnant.





My father threw me under the bus as a teenager. I wouldn't even think to call the police or go home.





Yes, he raped others I'm sure. It was a summer resort out in the middle of nowhere.





I had to get away from my family.





I think sometimes things are more complicated in life. I did get out of his control because I had protection from my future husband.





Since I started listening to you I have taken complete responsibility and I tell her all of the time. I am devoted to my children.





I've learned about the domino excuse from you. It's painful and I blame my father before turning 18. I think I was pretty messed up by that time bc I went out with a much older man and got pregnant. My parents insisted I have an abortion. I had terrible depression by the time I left home. It's hard to accept responsibility for the train wreck that ensued but you're right, I am responsible.





There was a woman who promised to publish your book. That doesn’t seem like you view yourself in a victim status there though.





I only discovered you after you got cancelled. Yesterday I listened to your speech at the EU you recently posted onLocals. It was great, very powerful! I'm wondering - how did the audience (those EU MPs) take it? Did anyone came up to you afterwards and congratulate you or commented on the content?





FORGIVENESS





Jesus would have forgiven Judas





This is an absolutely riveting discussion. Gripping speech by Stef. (And may I say I will never give COVID amnesty.) Never forget.





I think about all the 10s of thousands of years where people only heard nonsense their whole lives.