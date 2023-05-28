BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
36 Million Covid-19 'Vaccine' Deaths & Catastrophic Contagion = They Will Deport Your Children (Adrenochrome Harvesting) SPREAD! WARN EVERYONE!
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
231 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
710 views • 05/28/2023

GLOBAL UPRISING AGAINST WEF! - 200 Cities Protest Against Great Reset! - London Speaks Out!

https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/globaluprisingagainstwefwam:f

EU-tower-of-Babel – Societal Values - EU Parliament = "Tower of Babel"

https://www.societalvalues.co.uk/eu-tower-of-babel/

Conspiracy theorists are already claiming the COVID vaccine killed Coolio

https://www.msn.com/en-ca/health/medical/conspiracy-theorists-are-already-claiming-the-covid-vaccine-killed-coolio/ar-AA12zIlA

We Are Change – Freemasons and Jews | Subverted Nation

http://web.archive.org/web/20211129212427/http://www.subvertednation.net/we-are-change-freemasons-and-jews/

Sequel to “Event 201 The Covid Pandemic” is called “Catastrophic Contagion” which simulated a pandemic in 2025 – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/12/21/sequel-to-event-201-the-covid-pandemic/

Catastrophic Contagion "disproportionately affecting children and young people".

https://catastrophiccontagion.centerforhealthsecurity.org/

Genocide News | Genocide News – Genocide Information

https://genocide.news/

Covid is over, and in its wake are six million avoidable deaths, 36 million “vaccine” deaths, and $1.8 trillion down the drain for useless masks and tests

https://genocide.news/2023-05-17-covid-36-million-vaccine-deaths-trillions-wasted.html

Unmasking the Great Reset: Schwab, Gates, and the sinister WEF plot to depopulate the world using COVID vaccines & climate change lies

https://genocide.news/2023-05-10-unmasking-the-great-reset-schwab-gates.html

A ‘biomedical police state kill box’ is now fully established and mRNA-LNP compounds are ‘cellular genetic dirty bombs,’ warns legal researcher for US senator

https://genocide.news/2023-05-12-biomedical-police-state-kill-box-fully-established.html

5 reasons to believe the global population is already one billion people less than it was in January 2020

https://www.genocide.news/2023-04-24-global-population-already-one-billion-people-less.html

COVID-19 mass vaccinations, vaccine mandates are primary reasons behind excess deaths, Ed Dowd tells Ann Vandersteel – Brighteon.TV

https://www.genocide.news/2023-04-13-mass-vaccinations-mandates-reasons-behind-excess-deaths.html

EXTERMINATION: Is the global population already one billion less than it was before Operation Warp Speed?

https://www.genocide.news/2023-04-23-population-one-billion-less-operation-warp-speed.html

Orwellian censorship ramped up to next level as eugenicists in the US govt want to make it impossible for us to know they’re murdering our children

https://www.newstarget.com/2023-04-16-orwellian-censorship-ramped-up-to-next-level-eugenicists.html

Post-mortem on the C19 pandemic – 6 million avoidable C19 deaths plus 36 million vaxx deaths (mostly in India from Oxford/AstraZeneca shots)

https://peterhalligan.substack.com/p/post-mortem-on-the-c19-pandemic-6

C19 Injection global death toll - somewhere between 9 million and 45 million. Injuries somewhere between 840 million and 4.2 billion (multiple injuries per person)

https://peterhalligan.substack.com/p/c19-injection-global-death-toll-somewhere

COVID-19 vaccination in Spain - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_vaccination_in_Spain

World Population Clock: 8 Billion People (LIVE, 2023) - Worldometer

https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/

mRNA pathophysiology - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQgVV7DsZr0

🔵 The Wake Up Project (Covid-19)

https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c?view=content

Bodies Lyrics - Tyson James - Only on JioSaavn

https://www.jiosaavn.com/lyrics/bodies-lyrics/Oj9YQTZDVXg

Keywords
newschildrenimportantgenocidewarningcyber attackdeportationdepopulationadrenochromemartial lawbill gatespopulation reductionmass murdervaccine deathsmrnaklaus schwabgreat resetexcess mortalitythe great resistcatastrophic contagionnazi eugenix
