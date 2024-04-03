Huckabee: Young people struggling in Biden's America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Wednesday's "Wake Up America," former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said young voters can't afford to have Joe Biden as president for another four years.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html