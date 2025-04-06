Trade Wars – and the Winner will be …

Brought to you by the Continuing Church of God





“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.”





This is a mandate of the Continuing Church of God.





US President Trump imposed tariffs on a global scale. Those tariffs were imposed on friend and foe alike. It seems as if President Trump is no respecter of nations.

But how will this work out for the United States? Will these tariffs result in other nations drawing closer together that have had rather cold, and even not so cold, relations in the past?

Will global tariffs result in trade wars? Were the events which are happening predicted by any in the Continuing Church of God?

Is Europe drawing closer to China? Is Europe drawing closer to Latin and South America?

With the exception of a few of America’s allies, is the net result of these tariffs a worldwide scramble to create new alliances and new trading partners to the exclusion of the United States?

What will be the future result of these new alliances?

Many of the nations that are now seeking new alliances were just recently America’s allies. They were her friends.

Dr. Thiel brings to light the fate of America and her allies at the hands of her former friends, as revealed in the book of Lamentations.

As we rapidly approach the end times listen in as Dr. Thiel brings to light world events. Then listen as he shines the light of Bible prophecy directly on the questions raised from these world events.

Read the full article to this video titled 'Trade wars: Who does the Bible show will win?’ at URL

https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/trade-wars-who-does-the-bible-show-will-win/