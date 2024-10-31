We continue to collect terrible stories from the frontline towns

This time we managed to talk to the residents of Ukrainsk. Natalia Tkacheva lived through terrible times. She has been hiding her son from the Ukrainian Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCC) for two and a half years; however, she could not save her husband. He was shot by the Ukrainian military.

From what they say, it follows that the Ukrainian military first set residential buildings on fire, and then began shooting the men trying to save their homes. This is how two families, including the Tkachevs, lost their fathers.

“We entered the garden where they lay shot. My husband had a hole in his head and side, and the neighbor was lying on his back with a wound in his heart. Both were dead,” Natalia told us.

VERUM eng.proekt-verum.org