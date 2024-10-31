BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Terrible stories from the frontline town, Ukrainsk - 2 families lost civilian husbands & fathers shot by UAF
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 7 months ago

We continue to collect terrible stories from the frontline towns

This time we managed to talk to the residents of Ukrainsk. Natalia Tkacheva lived through terrible times. She has been hiding her son from the Ukrainian Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCC) for two and a half years; however, she could not save her husband. He was shot by the Ukrainian military.

From what they say, it follows that the Ukrainian military first set residential buildings on fire, and then began shooting the men trying to save their homes. This is how two families, including the Tkachevs, lost their fathers.

“We entered the garden where they lay shot. My husband had a hole in his head and side, and the neighbor was lying on his back with a wound in his heart. Both were dead,” Natalia told us.

VERUM eng.proekt-verum.org

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy