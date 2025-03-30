BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Justino Carneiro: Orthodox Views on Geopolitics, Globalism, & Technocracy
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
409 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 5 months ago

Justino Carneiro discusses the science of conspirology and the Orthodox perspective on the global elite, geopolitical dynamics, the budding technocracy, and practical as well as spiritual solutions to our troubles.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

X https://x.com/katechon22

Telegram https://t.me/ESFERATERRA

Total War and Spiritual Insurgency by Justino Carneiro | Chișinău Forum 2024 https://iurierosca.substack.com/p/total-war-and-spiritual-insurgency

Katechontic Metapolitics in Orthodox Christian https://odysee.com/@chisinauforum:5/Katechontic-Metapolitics-in-Orthodox-Christian:c


About Justino Carneiro

Justino Carneiro is an academic researcher at the Institute of Philosophy of the University of Porto, Portugal. He was formerly an assistant professor of Biopolitics in the Master's degree of History, International Relations and Cooperation at the University of Porto and is currently finishing his PhD on Political Theology as a Metaphysical System


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
christianityprophecyjewsconspiracyzionismglobalismend timesrevelationorthodoxfreemasonrytechnocracygeopoliticsroman empire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy