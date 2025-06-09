UNFILED YET UNDETERRED 📜 [LOY BRUNSON UPDATE]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I plan on posting a short video tomorrow explaining why the new United States Solicitor General is relevant to my SCOTUS, docket number 22-1028, case/petition.
https://truthsocial.com/@OfficialBrunsonBrothersSCOTUS/114634350732095159
Source: https://truthsocial.com/@OfficialBrunsonBrothersSCOTUS/114639494277778542
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9wpa2j